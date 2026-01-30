PM Modi posts glimpses of Beating Retreat ceremony

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday shared glimpses from the spectacular Beating Retreat ceremony which saw memorable performances by bands of the three services as also Central Armed Police Forces.



In a series of posts on X, PM Modi lauded the bands as he shared photos and videos of the ceremony held at Vijay Chowk. The bands formed several formations, including the cricketing triumph of India's women, tributes to Operation Sindoor and symbols associated with valour.

"The Air Force Band was exceptional at the Beating Retreat 2026. They performed 'Brave Warrior', 'Twilight', 'Alert (Post Horn Gallop)' and 'Flying Star' impeccably. The Sindoor formation was brilliant!" PM Modi said.

"Simply outstanding! The Naval Band's performances included 'Namaste', 'Sagar Pawan', 'Matribhumi', 'Tejasvi' and 'Jai Bharati.' The Matsya Yantra formation was flawless," he added.



He said the diverse compositions by the CAPF bands at Beating Retreat 2026 were filled with vibrancy and reflected a spirit of pride towards those who protect the nation.