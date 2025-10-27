PM Modi salutes Komaram Bheem; who is this tribal hero?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged young Indians to study the life of Komaram Bheem, hailing him as a revolutionary whose legacy continues to inspire generations. In the 127th episode of Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister evoked the “cruel and merciless” rule of the Nizam and the despair of the early 20th century.

“Imagine the early 20th century, when there was no hope of freedom in sight. The British had crossed all limits of exploitation, and in Hyderabad, the situation was even worse under the Nizam’s tyranny. The poor, the deprived and the tribal communities were subjected to atrocities — their lands were seized, heavy taxes imposed, and if they protested, their hands were chopped off,” Modi said.

He recounted how a young tribal leader boldly confronted the regime. “During that era, even uttering a word against the Nizam was a crime, yet this young man openly challenged an officer named Siddiqui, who had come to confiscate farmers’ crops. In the struggle that followed, the youth killed Siddiqui and escaped to Assam, evading the Nizam’s police,” he said.

“The great personality I am talking about is Komaram Bheem. His birth anniversary was celebrated on October 22. Though he lived only 40 years, his courage and leadership left an indelible mark, especially among the tribal community. He became a major challenge to the Nizam’s rule before being killed by the Nizam’s men in 1940. I urge the youth to learn as much as possible about him,” he said.

“Komaram Bheem ki naa vinamra nivaali. Aayana prajala hrudayallo yeppatiki nilichi vuntaaru... (My humble tribute to Komaram Bheem. He will always remain in the hearts of the people),” the prime minister said.

Modi also announced that Janajateeya Gaurav Diwas will be observed on November 15, the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

“The work he did for India’s independence and for the rights of the tribal community is unparalleled. It was my fortune to visit Ulihatu, his village in Jharkhand, and pay my respects. Just like Birsa Munda and Komaram Bheem, there are many other great luminaries in our tribal communities. I urge everyone to read about them,” he added.