PM Modi's youth reachout: Announcements, opportunities peppered with over 50 mentions

New Delhi: Seeking to reach out to the nation's youth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday made a slew of announcements including free online coaching, an AI skilling programme, a sports talent hunt and widening of the civil defence network, while listing out opportunities for them in areas ranging from manufacturing, space and nuclear to semiconductors.
During his 75-minute-long speech on the 80th Independence Day, the prime minister referred to the youth of the country as many as 52 times, using terms like "yuva shakti" (youth power), "saathiyon" (friends), "naujawan" (youth) and "yuva" (youth).
The prime minister used "yuva" as many as 20 times, including five times to describe youth power with terms like "yuva shakti" and "yuva samarthya." He also addressed the youth as "naujawanon" 22 times and as "saathiyon" ten times.
Modi's 13th consecutive address to the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort was keenly watched in the context of it happening weeks after widespread youth protests rocked the country and even forced Dharmendra Pradhan to resign as Union education minister.
The prime minister also sought to underline the role of the younger generation in shaping the country's future, as he called upon them to join in nation-building with leadership roles across the spectrum of society and the economy.
He invoked the country's youth several times while speaking about self-reliance, innovation, technology, entrepreneurship, education, employment, economy, cyber security and the goal of a drug-free India.
The prime minister linked the energy and ambitions of youngsters with his broader vision of a "Viksit Bharat", urging them to become active participants in India's development journey.
After Modi's speech, the BJP said there is "a unique bond between Gen Alpha and Prime Minister Modi."
Tagging a video of the prime minister interacting with the students participating in the Red Fort Independence Day event, the party posted on X, "When they got the chance to meet at the Red Fort, Gen Alpha kids started a mad scramble to shake hands with PM Modi. This isn't just excitement -- it's a snapshot of the growing connection between the youth of New India and the country's leadership."
Last month, the nation witnessed a strong mobilisation of youth over the NEET-UG paper leak and other education reforms, including ways to tackle the coaching menace.
The 'Sansad Chalo' campaign, led by CJP, on July 20, saw widespread protests, bringing the concerns of youth into sharper focus.
By the end of the days-long agitation, the government was forced to concede the protesters' key demand, Pradhan's resignation.
From start-ups and artificial intelligence to manufacturing and innovation, Modi highlighted areas where young Indians could play a greater role, while stressing the need to create opportunities that match their aspirations.
Modi announced free online coaching for aspirants preparing for competitive exams. "Coaching classes burden the poor and the middle class. We will provide free online coaching for various exams," Modi said.
The prime minister said he assures these families that they can save "thousands of crores of rupees" spent on coaching, be close to their children, and care for them.
"And therefore, we have decided to provide free online coaching for various examinations for the youth. We have digital public infrastructure; we have excellent talent and teachers. By bringing these resources together, we are going to build a complete network to provide free coaching to the youth of the country," Modi said.
The prime minister also announced that one crore youth will be trained in AI skills in the next year. "Coaching classes burden the poor and the middle class. We will provide free online coaching for various exams," he added.
Modi also called for a collective effort to make India drug-free, urging families to join the 100-day nationwide Nasha Mukt Yuva Abhiyan. "Drug addiction is becoming a very big challenge for the country and its youth. Making India drug-free should be a collective responsibility of all of us," he said.
Speaking about sports, Modi said, "We have decided that in 2036, we should have participation in at least three-fourths of events. We are launching a nationwide talent hunt for children aged 5 to 15 to identify prospects in every corner of the country. They will get special training to become world-class athletes."
Turning to civil defence, Modi announced plans to modernise the system to meet contemporary challenges and improve protection for citizens during crises.
"The civil defence systems that have been developed in our country have already been put into action. Therefore, today, from the Red Fort, I am announcing that in the coming days, we will modernise the civil defence system and introduce a modern framework," he said.
Modi further announced that the government will develop a comprehensive civil defence programme, capable of addressing modern challenges and protecting citizens from contemporary crises.
Additionally, the prime minister noted that India has taken a step towards becoming self-reliant in the nuclear power sector, with the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) at Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu, attaining criticality this year.
"Energy security is today's need, and that's why we have already taken steps in this direction. We have passed the SHANTI Act in Parliament and set a target of achieving 100 GW nuclear power by 2047," he said. India has also set a target of setting up five new nuclear reactors.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.