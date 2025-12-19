PM Modi's posts feature in 8 of India's 10 most-liked tweets over past 30 Days



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi was awarded the Order of Oman (First Class) during his two-day state visit to Oman, which marked the final leg of his three-nation tour. The prestigious decoration, instituted in 1970 by Oman's founding father, Sultan Qaboos bin Said, recognises exceptional contributions to strengthening bilateral ties, public relations, and global peace.

PM Modi has now received the highest civilian awards from 29 countries, a rare distinction that reflects both his personal diplomatic outreach and India's rising stature on the global stage.

Expressing his gratitude after receiving the award, PM Modi thanked Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and said the honour was a "symbol of affection and trust between the people of India and Oman.

"For centuries, our ancestors have been connected with each other, engaged in maritime trade with one another. The Arabian Sea has become a strong bridge between our nations. I dedicate this honour to the people of India. I also dedicate this honour to our ancestors who laid the foundations of this relationship by travelling from Mandvi to Muscat. This honour is also dedicated to the seafarers who have, through centuries of exchange, contributed to the progress of both nations," the Prime Minister said in a post on X.