PM Modi’s Norway visit puts jobs, green tech, and India-EFTA ties in focus

Oslo [Norway], May 18 (ANI): Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre on Monday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Nordic country as significant at a time marked by global uncertainty, rising conflicts, and increasing polarisation.

Speaking during joint press statements with Prime Minister Modi, who is currently on a two-day visit to the country, Støre stressed the importance of strengthening ties between the two countries that share common democratic values and a commitment to global cooperation.

"In times of uncertainties and rapid changes in the world, polarisations and conflicts, it is important to strengthen and build contacts with countries with whom we share fundamental values," the Norwegian Prime Minister said.

He noted that while differences may exist between nations, they are minor compared to the broader global challenges that require collective action while highlighting the growing relationship between India and Norway.

The Norwegian Prime Minister noted that Prime Minister Modi's Oslo visit reflected a shared ambition to expand cooperation across multiple sectors while announcing several agreements that would be signed during the visit to further advance bilateral cooperation.

"Differences there may be, but they are small compared to the big challenges out there on the world scene, and we need to work together. Partnerships matter, especially between democracies that share common interests and abide by common rules in the global community," Støre said.

"So in this spirit, your Oslo visit is important, Prime Minister. It reflects the growing partnership between India and Norway and the shared ambition to really strengthen our cooperation in many fields. We may be different in geography, culture, size, and history, but we have much to gain from working more closely together," he added.

Referring to economic ties, Støre said trade between the two countries has doubled over the past decade and also highlighted the concluded free trade agreement between India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries, describing it as one of the most important trade agreements Norway has signed.

The Norwegian Prime Minister said the agreement would open major opportunities for investments, innovation, and job creation in sectors such as green technology, renewable energy, maritime industries, and seafood.

"We now have a free trade agreement between EFTA countries and India with great expectations and ambitions. One of the most important trade agreements we have ever signed. New large opportunities for investments, innovation, and job creation in areas such as GreenTech, renewable energy, maritime industries, and seafood," he stated.

India and EFTA signed the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) on 10 March 2024 which took effect on 1 October 2025, marking India's first FTA with four developed European nations. TEPA commits USD 100 billion in investments and 1 million direct jobs over 15 years, the first binding pledge of its kind in any Indian FTA.

The remarks come as part of Prime Minister Modi's five-nation tour, which also included the Nordic country.

PM Modi is in Norway in the fourth leg of his five-nation visit. He reached Oslo after visiting the UAE, the Netherlands and Sweden. During the visit, PM Modi will also take part in the third India-Nordic Summit.

He is on a five-nation tour from May 15 to 20 and is scheduled to visit Italy in the last leg of his tour.