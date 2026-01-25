PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat draws participation from Chief Ministers across states



He also recalled the 2016 social media trend to reflect on the Startup India journey, noting that India has now become the world's third-largest startup ecosystem. The Prime Minister stressed the mantra of 'quality, quality and only quality" for industry and startups, reiterating his vision of "zero defect, zero effect" for a Viksit Bharat.



He highlighted public participation-led initiatives such as river rejuvenation in Uttar Pradesh, water conservation in Andhra Pradesh, and community-driven social reforms across states. PM Modi also spoke on the cultural importance of bhajans and kirtans, including the emerging trend of 'bhajan clubbing' among youth.