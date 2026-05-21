India and Italy deepen strategic cooperation during Modi visit

Rome: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Italy, as part of his five-nation tour, has resulted in 15 key outcomes aimed at significantly expanding cooperation in trade, defence, investment, science, education and culture, with both sides upgrading their relationship to a Special Strategic Partnership.



According to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, the upgrade reflects a shared commitment to deepen engagement in key areas, including trade; investment; technology; defence; clean energy; innovation; and mobility and is expected to further accelerate bilateral economic ties.

A Defence Industrial Roadmap was agreed between the two countries to enhance joint development and defence manufacturing cooperation and strengthen industrial capacity in advanced technologies.



An MoU on critical minerals was also signed to boost cooperation in exploration, investment and secure supply chains for strategic sectors, including emerging technologies.