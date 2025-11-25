PM Modi, RSS chief hoist saffron flag atop Ayodhya Ram Temple's shikhar

The Sun represents Lord Ram's Suryavansh lineage, and Om is the eternal spiritual sound.

The flag hoisting has coincided with the Abhijit Muhurat of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita's Vivah Panchami.

Earlier today, PM Modi performed a pooja at Ram Lalla Garbha Grah. He was accompanied by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel, and offered prayers at Mata Annapurna Mandir.

He also offered prayers at the Saptmandir at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple premises, ahead of the flag-hoisting ceremony at the temple. The Saptmandir houses temples related to Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha and Mata Shabari.

This was followed by a visit to the Sheshavtar Mandir at the Ram Temple premises. BJP leader NV Subhash said, "Every Hindu should be very proud today as the 'Dharma Dwaj' is being installed by PM Modi. It is a historic occasion. This day marks the completion of the Ayodhya Ram Temple."

PM Modi also held a roadshow in Ayodhya ahead of the ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, where he was greeted by hundreds of devotees holding the tricolour.