PM Modi responds to Independence Day wishes from Jamaican and Israeli counterparts

"Today, I extend my warmest greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to the people of India as you celebrate your 80th Independence anniversary. Jamaica deeply values its enduring friendship with India, a relationship grounded in mutual respect, shared values, and strong people-to-people connections. On this significant occasion, I convey my sincere best wishes to Prime Minister Modi and to the people of India for continued peace, progress, and prosperity in the years ahead. Happy Independence Day to the people of India," he wrote on X.