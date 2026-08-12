PM Modi releases Ram Nath Kovind's autobiography

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday released former President Ram Nath Kovind's autobiography, 'Triumph of the Indian Republic: My Life, My Struggles', and recalled his long association with Kovind.



PM Modi praised his guidance and affection during his tenure as President.

He said Kovind's autobiography would become a "cherished legacy" for Indian democracy and society, urging people to read the book to understand his life journey and contributions to the nation.



At the launch, PM Modi said, "Today, we have the opportunity to witness the launch of Ramnath Kovind ji's autobiography. I have known Kovind ji for a very long time and have had the opportunity to know him closely. His guidance during his tenure as President, along with his special affection and warmth towards me, has been a truly valuable asset for me."

"... Based on my understanding of his life and my knowledge of his capabilities, I can say with full confidence that Ramnath Kovind ji's autobiography will become a cherished legacy for Indian democracy and society. There is so much I could speak about at length--regarding Kovind ji's life journey and his contributions to society and the nation. However, a book launch event should only serve as a 'curtain-raiser'; it is best if you all derive the full benefit of the book by reading it yourselves," he further said.

PM Modi urged the younger generation to read the former President's autobiography and learn from his life experiences and struggles, saying the book reflects the triumph of India's democracy.

"Learn about Kovind ji's life journey in his own words. Let the new generation of the country read his writings and his experiences; everyone stands to learn a great deal from them... Kovind ji has chosen a very apt title for this book: Triumph of the Indian Republic: My Life, My Struggles. The underlying message is that while his life and the struggles within it were personal, the triumph achieved as a result of those struggles belongs to the Indian Republic--to India's democracy," he said.



While, Kovind said it was an emotional moment for him to address the gathering at the launch of his autobiography, adding that he had already shared his experiences and journey in the book for readers.



He said, "It is an emotional moment for me to address you all from this platform today. I have addressed you on several occasions, but today's occasion is different. I am grateful to all of you for joining this programme to mark the launch of my autobiography. I was wondering what I should say today. I have already written everything in my autobiography, and readers will read it," Kovind said.

This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.