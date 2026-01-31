PM Modi receives delegation of Arab Foreign Ministers, highlights people-to-people ties



Prime Minister Modi outlined his vision for the India-Arab partnership in the years ahead and reaffirmed India's commitment to further deepen cooperation in trade and investment, energy, technology, healthcare and other priority areas, for the mutual benefit of the people of both countries.

Prime Minister reiterated India's continued support for the people of Palestine and welcomed ongoing peace efforts, including the Gaza peace plan. He conveyed his appreciation for the Arab League's important role in supporting efforts toward regional peace and stability, according to the statement.