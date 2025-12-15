PM Modi receives ceremonial welcome upon arrival in Amman

Amman: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a ceremonial welcome on his arrival in Amman on Monday, marking the start of his official visit to Jordan.



Jordan's Prime Minister Jafar Hassan received Prime Minister Modi at the airport, formally welcoming him as he began the Jordan leg of his overseas tour.



PM Modi is in Jordan from December 15 to 16 at the invitation of King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein. During the visit, he is scheduled to hold talks aimed at reviewing the entire spectrum of India-Jordan relations and exchanging views on regional developments.

