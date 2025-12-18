PM Modi received by Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said at Al Baraka Palace

Muscat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was received by the Oman Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said at Al Baraka Palace on Thursday, where the two leaders held discussions.



PM Modi attended Modi on Thursday highlighted the growing role of education and space cooperation in deepening India-Oman relations, marking the 50th anniversary of Indian education in Oman as a "major milestone" in both countries' relations.

Prime Minister affirmed that the India-Oman partnership was making itself future-ready through AI collaboration, digital learning, innovation partnership, and entrepreneurship exchange. He called upon the youth to dream big, learn deeply, and innovate boldly, so that they can contribute meaningfully to humanity.