Prime Minister Modi has proposed increasing the number of scholarships for students from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) at Nalanda University, as part of efforts to deepen educational ties between India and Southeast Asia.

The proposal was made at the 23rd India-ASEAN Summit in Manila, Philippines. Nalanda University welcomed the announcement, with Vice-Chancellor Sachin Chaturvedi saying the initiative would give more young people from the region an opportunity to study in India.

“We are deeply grateful to Modi ji for his continued commitment to strengthening India-ASEAN relations and for recognising Nalanda University as an important pillar of this engagement,” Chaturvedi said.

He added that the proposed expansion would allow students from ASEAN countries to engage with the region’s shared intellectual heritage and contribute to contemporary research and innovation.

Nalanda University currently provides 20 scholarships every academic year to students from ASEAN member states for its master's programmes. The scholarships are funded by the Ministry of External Affairs through the ASEAN-India Fund.

The existing scheme covers tuition and other academic fees, residential accommodation, a monthly stipend for meals and miscellaneous expenses, and one-time travel costs, including airfare. The university's website lists eligibility for students from Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Modi's proposal was among several initiatives presented at the summit to strengthen cooperation between India and ASEAN. These included a long-term maritime cooperation plan, joint cyber forensics training, technical exchanges on nuclear energy, a space hackathon and collaboration on critical minerals.

He also proposed an ASEAN-India Youth Connect initiative involving a youth summit, exchanges between young parliamentarians and start-up hackathons. India further proposed an ASEAN-India Creative Partnership Pavilion at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit in 2027 and free electronic visas for tourists from ASEAN countries.

Nalanda University, located in Rajgir in Bihar, was established through an Act of Parliament in 2010 and began academic programmes in 2014. Its revival was envisaged as an international institution that would promote educational and research cooperation across Asia. The new campus was inaugurated in June 2024.