Narendra Modi, Emmanuel Macron set to kick off India-France Innovation Year 2026

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Mumbai on Tuesday where he will meet French President Emmanuel Macron and the leaders will inaugurate the India-France Year of Innovation 2026 as per an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office.



President Emmanuel Macron will be on an official visit to India from February 17-19 February at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to participate in the AI Impact Summit hosted by India, as well as hold a bilateral summit with the Prime Minister in Mumbai. This will be President Macron's fourth visit to India and his first visit to Mumbai.



The official statement noted that around 3:15 PM on 17 February, the two leaders will hold bilateral engagements at Lok Bhavan, Mumbai. During these engagements, they will review the progress made in the India-France Strategic Partnership. Their discussions will focus on cementing the strategic partnership and further diversifying it into new and emerging areas. Prime Minister Modi and President Macron will also exchange views on issues of regional and global importance.