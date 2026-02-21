PM Narendra Modi hosts President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for delegation-level talks

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Saturday held delegation-level talks here in the national capital.



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, MoS MEA Pabitra Margherita, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal were among those present during the talks.



Earlier, PM Modi and President Lula held discussions at Hyderabad House on Saturday.

