PM Modi remembers celebrated Hindi poet Dinkar on birth anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to renowned Hindi poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar on his birth anniversary and said his imposing personality and timeless literary legacy will continue to guide Indians for generations to come.
Dinkar, popularly known as 'Rashtrakavi' or the national poet, was born on September 23, 1908 and died on April 24, 1974.
"My respectful homage to 'Rashtrakavi' Ramdhari Singh Dinkar Ji on his birth anniversary. Filled with themes of public consciousness and national pride, his powerful and inspiring poems continue to ignite courage, vigour, and self-respect in the hearts of countrymen to this day," Modi said in a post on 'X'.
The prime minister said that beyond enriching literature, his works inspire deep devotion toward the motherland.
"His imposing personality and timeless literary legacy will continue to guide Indians for generations to come," he said.
A former member of the Rajya Sabha, Dinkar was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the Sahitya Akademi Award and Jnanpith Award for his literary contributions.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.