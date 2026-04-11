PM Modi pays tribute to Jyotirao Phule on birth anniversary, marks start of bicentenary year

April 11 saw tributes across the country to Jyotirao Phule, as India marked his birth anniversary and the beginning of his 200th birth anniversary year.

Among those paying homage, Narendra Modi described Phule as a visionary who dedicated his life to the ideals of equality, education, and social justice, while championing the rights of women and marginalised communities.

The occasion also saw a ceremony at Parliament premises, where leaders across the political spectrum gathered to honour Phule’s legacy, underscoring the continued relevance of his work in contemporary India.

Born in 1827 in Maharashtra, Phule is widely regarded as one of India’s earliest social reformers. He worked to challenge caste discrimination and expand access to education, particularly for women and oppressed sections of society.

Alongside Savitribai Phule, he established some of the first schools for girls in the country and advocated for inclusive education at a time when such efforts faced strong resistance.

His reform efforts extended through the founding of the Satyashodhak Samaj in 1873, which promoted equality, rational thinking, and social justice.

As the bicentenary year begins, commemorations are expected to revisit Phule’s contributions to education, social reform, and the fight against caste-based inequality, themes that continue to shape public discourse today.