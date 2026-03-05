Biju Patnaik remembered by PM Modi on birth anniversary



Meanwhile, Biju Janata Dal chief Naveen Patnaik paid tribute to his father, Biju Patnaik on his birth anniversary.



In a post on X, he said, "On this birth anniversary of the great people's hero and pride of the Odias, former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik, I offer my heartfelt tribute. Every worker of the Biju Janata Dal remains ever dedicated to the service of Odisha Ma in his ideals. His ethos of building the best Odisha by taking everyone along is an eternal source of inspiration for all of us"



BJD MP Sasmit Patra remembered the legacy of Biju Patnaik and his contribution to the development of Odisha.

"On the birth anniversary of Biju Patnaik today, our party president, Naveen Patnaik, offered floral tributes to the memory of late Biju Patnaik. Biju Babu's idea of India, the idea of Odisha, goes beyond the shores of India and Odisha. Whether it's fighting the Nazis or supporting the Russians at that time during the war. Whether it was rescuing the freedom fighters of Indonesia who had gone to become the leaders of Indonesia, or fighting the Pakistanis by landing the first troops in Srinagar," he said.