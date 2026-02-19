PM Modi remembers Shivaji Maharaj on birth anniversary, lauds his legacy

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, paid homage to the visionary leader, exceptional administrator, strategic thinker, and champion of Swarajya, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The Prime Minister stated that Shivaji Maharaj's courage continues to inspire, his governance serves as a guiding light, and his spirit of justice and self-respect strengthens society even today.



He emphasised that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj always placed the welfare of every single person above everything else and dedicated himself completely to their protection. This commitment is why his life remains a beacon for India across generations.



In separate posts on X, Modi said, "On the Jayanti of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, we bow in reverence to the visionary leader, exceptional administrator, strategic thinker and champion of Swarajya. May his courage inspire us, his governance guide us and his spirit of justice and self-respect strengthen our society."