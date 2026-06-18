PM Modi outlines 'MANAV' vision for AI at G7 Summit, pushes for global regulations

Evian (IANS): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday articulated India's vision for a safe, inclusive, and human-centric approach to artificial intelligence, asserting that the true measure of AI lies not in the power of machines but in how much it empowers ordinary human beings.
Addressing a session on 'Ensuring a Safe, Rapid and Efficient Rollout of AI' at the G7 Summit, PM Modi said AI is among the most transformative technologies created by humankind, touching nearly every aspect of human life today, from accelerating scientific research and making governance more effective and responsive, to revitalising sectors such as healthcare, education, and manufacturing.
However, the Prime Minister emphasised that the real test of AI is not how powerful machines become but how much they empower ordinary human beings.
He noted that India's AI Impact Summit, held earlier this year, focused on building human-centric AI, and that the country's MANAV Vision, which stands for Moral and Ethical Systems, Accountable Governance, National Sovereignty, Accessible and Inclusive, Valid and Legitimate, guides all of India's efforts in the field.
PM Modi also drew attention to the recent message of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV, who, in his letter on AI, emphasised human values, inclusivity, and meaningful human control as the foundation for AI development.
The Prime Minister said both India's MANAV Vision and the Pope's message express the same fundamental idea: no matter how advanced technology becomes, the human being must remain at its centre.
Stressing the critical importance of child safety in AI rollout, PM Modi said that while AI can educate children in their own languages, enhance creativity, and personalise learning, without proper safeguards, the same technology can expose them to misinformation, deepfakes, and exploitation.
He asserted that the difference between these scenarios lies not in technology but in values, design, and governance, and called for ensuring that the digital space becomes a playground for learning for children, not a tool for manipulation.
PM Modi further stated that frontier AI models are creating unprecedented possibilities in cybersecurity, but no country can be fully secure in cyberspace until all countries are secure.
He said India has always viewed cyberspace as a global public good, and access to critical AI technologies must be broad and inclusive.
He called for all democratic countries to have access to such AI models to protect their critical information infrastructure and respond effectively to growing cyber threats.
The Prime Minister made several suggestions for advancing an integrated approach to safety, speed, and efficiency:
First, he called for promoting safe-by-design AI systems, making safety a fundamental design principle rather than an afterthought.
Second, he proposed developing common standards, testing frameworks, and regulatory sandboxes for AI deployment, ensuring that innovation and governance advance in tandem.
He cited civil aviation and maritime transport as examples where global rules have been successfully developed to benefit the entire world.
Third, he stressed the need to strengthen global cooperation against deepfakes, misinformation, and cyber fraud, and advocated for promoting technologies such as watermarks to counter deepfakes.
Fourth, he called for efforts to ensure that the benefits of AI reach all countries of the Global South, so that AI emerges as an inclusive force rather than a divisive one.
Concluding his remarks, PM Modi said India's thinking and policy on AI must be clear: AI must expand human potential, empower human choice, and protect human dignity.
He affirmed that India will continue dialogue and cooperation with all partners on this extremely important subject.
—
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.