PM Modi meets veteran social worker; interacts with students during Nagercoil visit

Nagercoil: Prime Minister Narendra Modi combined political outreach with personal interactions during his April 15 visit to Nagercoil in Tamil Nadu, where he met veteran educationist and social worker Gomatam Veeraraghavan Girija after more than three decades and later led a vibrant roadshow that drew large crowds.

Sharing his experience on social media, PM Modi described the reunion with Girija Ji as a “delight”, noting her long-standing contribution to education, service, and the promotion of Indian culture.