PM Modi meets veteran social worker; interacts with students during Nagercoil visit

Nagercoil: Prime Minister Narendra Modi combined political outreach with personal interactions during his April 15 visit to Nagercoil in Tamil Nadu, where he met veteran educationist and social worker Gomatam Veeraraghavan Girija after more than three decades and later led a vibrant roadshow that drew large crowds.
Sharing his experience on social media, PM Modi described the reunion with Girija Ji as a “delight”, noting her long-standing contribution to education, service, and the promotion of Indian culture.
The Prime Minister said he was pleased to reconnect with her after such a long gap and to learn about her continued efforts in shaping young minds and contributing to society.
During the interaction, PM Modi also met a group of students, engaging them in conversation about their academic journeys, aspirations, and diverse experiences.
According to officials, the interaction reflected the Prime Minister’s continued emphasis on youth engagement and education as key pillars of national development.
Earlier in the day, PM Modi held a high-energy roadshow in Nagercoil as part of the campaign for the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation, with supporters lining both sides of the route, waving party flags and showering flower petals as the Prime Minister greeted them from an open-top vehicle.
The roadshow, which covered a stretch of about 1.5 kilometres from Veppamoodu Junction to Vadasery, saw PM Modi accompanied by key leaders of the AIADMK-BJP alliance, including AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthran.
The leaders acknowledged the crowd, projecting unity within the alliance ahead of the polls.
The Prime Minister’s visit comes at a crucial juncture, with campaigning intensifying across Tamil Nadu. Political parties are making last-ditch efforts to reach out to voters, combining large-scale public events with targeted interactions.
PM Modi’s engagements in Nagercoil -- blending personal outreach, youth interaction, and mass mobilisation -- underscored the Bharatiya Janata Party’s strategy of combining grassroots connect with high-visibility campaign events as the state heads into a closely watched electoral contest.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.