PM Modi meets French Presidential Advisor Emmanuel Bonne

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to French President Emmanuel Macron, and reiterated the importance of the India-France strategic partnership, highlighting cooperation across multiple sectors.



In a post on X, PM Modi said the meeting reflected the "strong and trusted India-France Strategic Partnership" and noted that collaboration between the two countries is expanding as they mark the India-France Year of Innovation.

"Delighted to meet Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to President Macron. Reaffirmed the strong and trusted India-France Strategic Partnership, marked by close cooperation across multiple domains," the Prime Minister said.