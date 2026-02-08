PM Modi, Malaysian counterpart welcome ongoing AITIGA review

Kuala Lumpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked Malaysia for its support in the ongoing review of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA).



"With the support of friendly countries like Malaysia, India will further broaden its engagement with ASEAN. We are in agreement that the review of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) should be completed at the earliest," PM Modi said in his joint press statement here today with the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim.



Prime Minister Modi, who is on an official visit to Malaysia from February 7-8, held restricted and delegation-level meetings at Seri Perdana, the official residence of his Malaysian counterpart, today.