PM Modi lauds students' dream of Viksit Bharat, stresses discipline and daily habits

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed great delight during the second episode of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026' on Monday, upon discovering that students in Classes 10 and 12 are already envisioning a 'Viksit Bharat' or Developed India.

Speaking at an interactive session with students in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, among others from different parts of the country, PM Modi highlighted how young minds are thinking beyond exams towards the nation's future goals.