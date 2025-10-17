PM Modi lauds Google's venture to transform Visakhapatnam into global tech powerhouse

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to the people of Andhra Pradesh for securing a landmark investment from Google to establish India’s first Artificial Intelligence Hub in Visakhapatnam. The project is set to position the city as a global epicenter for AI and connectivity.

Announcement at Kurnool rally

Speaking at the ‘Super GST – Super Savings’ rally in Kurnool on Thursday, Modi shared insights from his recent conversation with Google’s CEO. He highlighted the unprecedented scale of the initiative, stating, “Just two days ago, Google announced a major investment in Andhra Pradesh. Google is going to build India’s first AI hub right here in Andhra Pradesh. Yesterday, when I talked to the Google CEO, he told me that they have investments in many countries around the world outside the US. But now they are going to make the largest investment in Andhra Pradesh.”

Comprehensive infrastructure for the AI hub

The Prime Minister outlined the extensive infrastructure planned for the AI Hub, which includes advanced AI systems, significant data center capacity, large-scale energy resources, an enhanced fiber-optic network, and a new International Subsea Gateway. This gateway will feature multiple international subsea cables landing on India’s eastern coast at Visakhapatnam. Modi said, “This project will establish Visakhapatnam as a major hub for AI and global connectivity, serving not just India but the entire world.”

Modi lauded Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for his forward-thinking leadership in securing this transformative project. He noted that the initiative reflects the remarkable speed and ambition of both India and Andhra Pradesh on the global stage.