Bastar Pandum Festival showcases Chhattisgarh’s culture and growth, says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday praised the 'Bastar Pandum' festival held in Chhattisgarh from February 7 to 9, saying it beautifully showcased the rich culture, traditions and tribal heritage of the Bastar region.



In a post on X, the Prime Minister emphasised that events such as the Bastar Pandum play a vital role in preserving India's cultural heritage and empowering local communities.



"Between February 7 and 9, a special celebration of 'Bastar Pandum' was organised in Chhattisgarh. During this festival, the rich culture, traditions, and tribal heritage of Bastar were showcased in a magnificent way. My heartfelt congratulations to all the family members associated with this effort. Such events play a vital role in preserving our cultural heritage and empowering local communities," PM Modi wrote on X.