PM Modi interacts with participants of Viksit Vibrant Village Program 2026

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with participants of the Viksit Vibrant Village Program 2026.

Highlighting the incredible nationwide participation, he warmly welcomed the enthusiastic young participants representing around two hundred and fifty districts across the country, according to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Reflecting on the successful establishment of the 'Mera Yuva Bharat - MY Bharat' platform a few years ago, the Prime Minister praised its massive expansion to encompass crores of young citizens. Commending the highly admirable work being actively executed by the youth network across the nation, he specifically noted their outstanding capabilities spanning from the Viksit Bharat Dialogue to the Viksit Vibrant Village Program. "Today, the young friends of MY Bharat are doing exceptionally commendable work across the entire country," PM Modi said.