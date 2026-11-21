Kharagpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with 75 students of IIT Kharagpur under the '75 Voices for Viksit Bharat' initiative as part of the institute's platinum jubilee celebrations.
The interaction provided students an opportunity to engage with the Prime Minister and share their perspectives on India's journey towards becoming a developed nation.
The PM is also scheduled to unveil a commemorative coin marking 75 years of IIT Kharagpur and address a gathering.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.