Clean energy goals in focus as PM Modi inaugurates Kutch Saurashtra conference

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference for the Kutch and Saurashtra regions.

The event saw the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, among other dignitaries.

The two-day conference summit will highlight Gujarat's leadership in the clean energy sector and its alignment with India's 'Panchamrit' commitments announced by the Prime Minister. These include achieving 500 GW of non-fossil energy capacity by 2030, meeting 50 per cent of energy requirements from renewable sources, reducing projected carbon emissions by 1 billion tonnes, lowering carbon intensity by 45 per cent by 2030, and attaining net-zero emissions by 2070.

As part of the VGRC, the Energy and Petrochemicals Department (EPD) will lead a series of high-level discussions, seminars, and panel sessions focused on Gujarat's renewable energy roadmap. Under the Mission 100 GW (Shapath Patra), the state has committed to achieving more than 100 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, reinforcing its position as a frontrunner in India's energy transition.

The first day of the conference will feature a CEO Roundtable on 'Ocean of Opportunities - Blue Energy, Green Future', which will explore nearshore wind and blue energy prospects. Other key sessions include a Green Startups Fireside Chat, 'Carbon to Crops: Greener Molecules, Greater Yields', and discussions on Gujarat's role as India's energy gateway in oil and gas. An exhibition-cum-trade show will also showcase best practices in daytime power for agriculture, renewable energy connectivity, and achievements under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

Day two will begin with the flagship programme 'Solar Dividends: Empowerment through PM-KUSUM & PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana', highlighting Gujarat's success in decentralised solar adoption. The day will also see the release of a compendium of best practices by GUVNL and its subsidiaries, the signing of memoranda of understanding, and the felicitation of beneficiaries, vendors, and employees for their contributions to the power sector.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Somnath Swabhiman Mahotsav Parv.

The Prime Minister also offered prayers at the Somnath Temple, which is revered as the first of the 12 Aadi Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva and a significant part of India's spiritual heritage.