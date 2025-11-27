PM Modi inaugurates Skyroot’s Infinity Campus & Vikram-I Rocket

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually inaugurated Skyroot Aerospace’s Infinity Campus and unveiled the Vikram-I orbital rocket, describing the moment as “unprecedented” in India’s space journey.

During the video-conferencing event, the Prime Minister said: "Today, India is witnessing an unprecedented moment in the space sector. The private sector is now making a major leap in India’s space ecosystem. Skyroot’s Infinity campus is the reflection of India’s new thinking, innovation and youth power."

From bicycle to global space power

Recalling India’s humble beginnings, PM Modi said: "India’s space journey began with extremely limited resources. But our aspirations were never limited. There was a time when a rocket part was transported on a bicycle. And today, India has earned its place as the creator of one of the world’s most reliable launch vehicles. India has proved that the altitude of our dreams is decided by resolve, not resources."

India emerging as global space talent hub

The Prime Minister noted that Indian space talent is now gaining worldwide recognition. "India’s space talent is establishing a strong identity across the world. For global investors, India’s space sector is rapidly becoming an attractive destination. The demand for small satellites is rising steadily worldwide, and space is now recognised as a strategic asset. In the coming years, the global space economy is set to expand many times over. This presents a significant opportunity for India’s youth," he said.

He added, "Today, over 300 Indian space startups are giving new hopes to India's space future. Even in this, most of the space startups started with small teams and I had the opportunity to meet them. Teams were small, there were limited resources, but the intentions were to reach great heights."

Infinity campus: India’s new orbital rocket factory

The newly inaugurated Infinity Campus is a cutting-edge 2,00,000-square-foot facility capable of designing, developing, integrating, and testing multiple launch vehicles, with the capacity to produce one orbital rocket every month.

Founded by former ISRO scientists Pawan Chandana and Bharath Daka — both IIT alumni — Skyroot is India’s leading private space company. In November 2022, it created history by successfully launching Vikram-S, India’s first privately built rocket into space.

The inauguration of Infinity Campus and unveiling of Vikram-I mark a transformative boost for India’s private space ecosystem and underscore the nation’s rising stature as a confident and capable global space power.