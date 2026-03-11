PM Modi launches Rs 5,650 cr projects in TN, promises jobs for youth
Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu), Mar 11 (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated, dedicated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects across Tamil Nadu worth about Rs 5,650 crore, on Wednesday and said these projects would create thousands of jobs for the youth of the state.
Also, he flagged off two Amrit Bharat Express trains: the Nagercoil-Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express and the Podanur (Coimbatore)-Dhanbad Amrit Bharat Express, two express trains: the Rameswaram-Mangaluru Express and the Tirunelveli-Mangaluru Express, and a new train service between Mayiladuthurai-Thiruvarur-Karaikkudi, strengthening rail connectivity between Tamil Nadu and other regions, including Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala and eastern India.
In the petroleum sector, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited's City Gas Distribution Network in Nilgiris and Erode districts at an investment of more than Rs 3,680 crore. The project will provide PNG connections to over 8.8 lakh households, supply gas to more than 200 commercial establishments and establish over 201 CNG stations.
Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said these projects were important for the future of Tamil Nadu.
"It's related to projects worth Rs 5600 crore. These projects are about infrastructure, for clean energy, petroleum-related manufacturing, highways, railways and rural roads. They will boost energy access, connectivity and create thousands of jobs for the youth of Tamil Nadu," he said.
Modi dedicated to the nation the Rs 1,490 crore IOCL Lube Plant with a capacity of 672 Thousand Metric Tonnes Per Annum at Manali in Chennai. The plant will strengthen India's lubricants manufacturing capacity.
The PM also inaugurated 89 rural roads spanning 370 km in Tamil Nadu, under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, significantly improving the connectivity to markets, schools and healthcare facilities in rural areas.
Besides, he laid the foundation stone for a greenfield bypass near Gangaikonda Cholapuram on NH-81.
At the event, Modi said he was happy to note that the Bharat Petroleum City Gas Distribution project would provide piped natural gas to nearly nine lakh families and hundreds of commercial organisations.
"Piped gas will flow directly to the home, boosting ease of leaving. Thousands of jobs will be created directly and indirectly. Natural gas is an environmentally friendly fuel that plays an important role in reducing air pollution," he said.
"Today's programme is an important one for the future of Tamil Nadu. These projects are about infrastructure, for clean energy, petroleum related manufacturing, highways, railways and rural roads. They will boost energy access connectivity and create thousands of jobs for the youth of Tamil Nadu."
"I am happy that the foundation stone of Bharat Petroleum City Gas distribution network is being laid. And investments of about Rs 3,700 crore are being made. This network covers Nilgiris and Erode districts of Tamil Nadu. It will provide piped natural gas to nearly 9 lakh families and hundreds of commercial organisations. Piped gas will flow directly to homes boosting ease of living. Thousands of jobs will be created directly and indirectly."
Noting that natural gas is an environment friendly fuel that plays an important role in reducing air pollution, he said he had been informed that the positive environmental impact of this project over just 8 years would be equivalent to planting 4 crore trees.
Observing that the Indian Oil Corporation's Lube blending plant in Chennai is one of the world's largest facilities of its kind, Modi said, "This plant will fulfill the demand of many important industries both in Tamil Nadu and outside. The increase in local production of lubricants also reduces imports and saves money for the nation."
Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and L Murugan, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, and BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran were among those who participated.
