PM Modi launches Rs 5,650 cr projects in TN, promises jobs for youth

"I am happy that the foundation stone of Bharat Petroleum City Gas distribution network is being laid. And investments of about Rs 3,700 crore are being made. This network covers Nilgiris and Erode districts of Tamil Nadu. It will provide piped natural gas to nearly 9 lakh families and hundreds of commercial organisations. Piped gas will flow directly to homes boosting ease of living. Thousands of jobs will be created directly and indirectly."