India's First LED dome planetarium comes up in Mysuru; PM Modi inaugurates facility



"Today, the Hon'ble Prime Minister dedicates the COSMOS Planetarium, a centre for cosmology education, research and training. Here in Mysuru, with its long tradition of learning and scholarship, we now welcome a new institution devoted to understanding the universe," she said.

The Union Finance Minister thanked the Governor, the Chief Minister, the Karnataka government and the Mysuru district administration for their support and cooperation in establishing the facility. She also welcomed students and teachers from Mysuru schools who attended the ceremony.

Sitharaman credited the scientists, engineers, architects and construction teams for making the centre possible, while highlighting Karnataka's contribution to India's scientific development.

"This achievement also belongs to the scientists, engineers, architects and construction teams who have made this centre possible. Karnataka's contribution to science has deep roots. It has a long tradition of supporting science and education and has played a crucial role in building India's scientific capabilities," she said.

Highlighting Karnataka's growing presence in emerging technology sectors, she said the state had established a strong position in information technology, aerospace, biotechnology and space technology, supported by research institutions, startups and MSMEs.

"With COSMOS in Mysuru, we add another feature to its cap. India's first LED dome planetarium brings many important benefits. COSMOS makes astronomy accessible through an immersive learning experience. It helps children understand stars and planets and encourages them to ask questions," Sitharaman said.