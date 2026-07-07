PM Modi, President Subianto discuss bilateral cooperation



Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a grand ceremonial welcome upon his arrival in Jakarta, Indonesia marking the commencement of his official state visit aimed at deepening bilateral ties and strengthening strategic cooperation between the two nations.



The Prime Minister had arrived in Indonesia on Monday, launching the opening segment of his three-nation diplomatic visit with a high-profile ceremonial welcome that featured an escort by an Indonesian Air Force fighter jet and a personal reception by the Indonesian President at the airport. Military fighter jets escorted the Prime Minister's aircraft as it entered Indonesian airspace before he was formally received by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and greeted with a traditional cultural dance performance.



This official visit to Indonesia, running from July 6 to 8 at the personal invitation of President Prabowo, marks his fourth journey to the Southeast Asian country. Crucially, this signifies the inaugural bilateral visit between the two nations since they formally elevated their diplomatic relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2018.