Modi holds bilateral meeting with Japan PM Sanae Takaichi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held bilateral talks with his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi upon the latter's visit to India as the two countries seek to deepen their Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

Prior to arriving at the Hyderabad House, the Japanese Prime Minister was accorded a formal welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. She was also accorded the ceremonial guard of honour.

"Further strengthening our special partnership. PM @takaichi_sanae of Japan was accorded a ceremonial reception at the Forecourt of @rashtrapatibhvn. A partnership for the future, built on trust and rooted in shared values," the MEA posted on X.

During the reception, PM Modi introduced his cabinet colleagues and other dignitaries to the Japanese PM.

Earlier, Japan expressed its excitement to visit India as Takaichi arrived in New Delhi.

In a post on X, the Japanese Cabinet Public Relations Officer said, "Our heartfelt thanks for your warm welcome. We are very much excited to be visiting India!"

In another post, it further reflected on the commencement of summit meeting between the two leaders following the Japanese PM's ceremonial welcome.

"The welcome ceremony has just concluded, and Prime Minister Takaichi will hold a summit meeting with Prime Minister Modi afterward," it wrote.

Takaichi is on a three-day official visit to India from July 1 to 3 at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi.

During the visit, she will participate in the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit, which is expected to review the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation and discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the summit will provide an opportunity for both leaders to strengthen cooperation across strategic, economic, technological and security domains.

The visit is expected to focus on boosting investment and innovation, strengthening economic ties, and enhancing resilient supply chains in critical sectors such as semiconductors and critical minerals.

Diplomatic sources have indicated that discussions are also likely to cover maritime security, defence technology cooperation, and the development of an "Industrial Value Chain" connecting the Bay of Bengal and India's Northeast.

Takaichi is also expected to participate in the India-Japan Business Forum, where government and industry leaders from both countries will discuss expanding investment and commercial cooperation.

Her visit follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Tokyo in August 2025 for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit and comes as both countries continue to strengthen their Special Strategic and Global Partnership in response to evolving regional and global challenges.

This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.