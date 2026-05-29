NEET-UG leak fallout under PM’s direct supervision: Centre

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Centre -- Ministry of Education, to file a separate affidavit detailing the devising of a mechanism by which the process of conducting and concluding NEET examinations would be institutionalised by the NTA on a year-to-year basis.



A bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe said that the affidavit must explain how institutional memory and expertise would be developed within the National Testing Agency (NTA) through the deployment of specialised personnel and a broad-based composition of experts.



The Court observed that the endeavour must be to ensure that the NTA "possesses the necessary physical as well as intellectual wherewithal to prevent the recurrence of incidents such as the NEET examination controversies of 2024 and 2026". The affidavit has been directed to be filed within six weeks.