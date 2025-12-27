PM Modi highlights reforms in 2025, commits to boosting "ease of living"

MyGovIndia highlighted that the government brought the Income Tax Act, 2025, replacing the 1961 Income-tax Act to streamline compliance and bring clarity, transparency, and fairness to the direct tax system.

This reform created a friendly tax system that aligns with today's needs, it said.



The portal noted that the government increased MSMEs' investment limits from Rs 1 to 50 crore to Rs 2.5 to 125 crore. The turnover limits were also increased from Rs 5 to 250 cr to Rs 10 to 500.



"Higher investment and turnover limits allow MSMEs to expand while retaining access to loans and tax incentives. This encourages scaling up, hiring more workers, and building stronger local enterprises," MyGovIndia said in a post on X.



"For millions of Indians, tax relief became real. Incomes up to Rs 12 lakh attract zero tax. Middle-class families now retain more of what they earn, giving them flexibility to spend, save and invest with greater confidence," MyGovIndia said, highlighting tax relief upto Rs 12 lakh annual income.

