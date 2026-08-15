PM Modi highlights India's transformation, unveils AI training for 10 million youth on I-Day

New Delhi: On the occasion of India’s 80th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a 76-minute address from the ramparts of the Red Fort, marking his third shortest speech at the historic venue after the 74-minute address in 2022 and the 65-minute speech in 2014.
He hoisted the national flag for the 13th time, followed by the national anthem and a 21-gun salute. For the first time since Independence, the full rendition of Vande Mataram was sung at the Red Fort, an event the Prime Minister described as a historic moment that resonated in every heart.
PM Modi warned the nation against "Dimagi Naxalism" and ideological forces seeking to mislead the youth and promote anarchy. He asserted that while armed Naxalism had been significantly weakened, vigilance was still required against those attempting to sow discord.
A major highlight of the speech was a series of announcements focused on the country’s youth. The Prime Minister declared that the government would provide artificial intelligence skills training to 10 million young people over the next year, equipping them to lead in the global AI landscape.
He also announced free online coaching for various competitive examinations for youth from poor and middle-class families, aiming to open doors of opportunity and strengthen their path to success.
Expressing full confidence in India’s future, PM Modi stated that the country would achieve developed nation status by 2047. He called this vision of Viksit Bharat a “big dream” that expands the nation’s thinking and broadens its horizons. Small dreams, he said, would no longer suffice. A nation becomes great when it moves forward driven by its dreams, firm resolve and inherent strength. When resolve is steadfast, the capacity to carve a path even amid difficulties and disasters naturally emerges.
He urged citizens to work collectively towards this goal, noting that when the world’s most populous country takes such a resolution, the world is compelled to view it with a different perspective.
Reflecting on the past 12 years, the Prime Minister outlined India’s remarkable economic and social transformation. He recalled the country’s shift from being counted among the “Fragile Five” to becoming one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies.
Defense production had increased nearly fourfold, electronics manufacturing nearly sevenfold, modern railway coach production 21-fold, and mobile phone production 33-fold. Production by Khadi and village industries had grown almost fivefold.
In the digital sphere, the number of internet users had nearly quadrupled, patent grants had risen fourfold, and digital transactions had surged 100-fold.
On the social front, PM Modi highlighted accelerated delivery of basic amenities. Tap-water connections had been provided at 15 times the previous annual rate, gas connections at six times the earlier pace, toilets for the poor at four times the previous rate, and housing for the underprivileged at three times the earlier rate.
He also pointed to governance reforms, stating that thousands of compliance requirements had been eliminated and hundreds of archaic laws repealed, simplifying the system and boosting ease of living and doing business. Self-reliance remained central to India’s journey, the Prime Minister emphasised.
He called upon citizens to support Make in India, Swadeshi and Vocal for Local initiatives, asserting that true progress lies in strengthening domestic capabilities while engaging confidently with the world.
PM Modi also expressed concern for families affected by recent floods and reiterated the need for collective effort and unity.
He stressed that the whole country is moving forward with a new resolve. By dreaming big and working with determination, he said, India would not only realise the vision of a developed nation by 2047 but also inspire the world with its courage and achievements. The address blended pride in past accomplishments with a clear forward-looking agenda, placing youth empowerment, technological readiness, economic self-reliance and national unity at the heart of India’s next phase of growth.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.