PM Modi highlights India's transformation, unveils AI training for 10 million youth on I-Day

Expressing full confidence in India’s future, PM Modi stated that the country would achieve developed nation status by 2047. He called this vision of Viksit Bharat a “big dream” that expands the nation’s thinking and broadens its horizons. Small dreams, he said, would no longer suffice. A nation becomes great when it moves forward driven by its dreams, firm resolve and inherent strength. When resolve is steadfast, the capacity to carve a path even amid difficulties and disasters naturally emerges.