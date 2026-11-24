New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday highlighted India’s growing focus on skill development and the importance of making skilling a preferred career pathway.

Taking to the social media platform X, the Prime Minister's Office said that India is taking its skilling journey to the world stage.

It referred to Union Minister of State Jayant Chaudhary’s article underscoring the upcoming WorldSkills Asia 2027, the PM-SETU initiative to upgrade ITIs and efforts to strengthen industry-linked training. He also reflects on how these initiatives are preparing youth for emerging opportunities in the age of AI.”