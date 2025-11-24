PM Modi hails succesful G20 Summit in Johannesburg



Earlier in the day, PM Modi interacted with Andrew Holness, the Prime Minister of Jamaica during the G20 Summit in Johannesburg.



In a post on X, he said, "Interacted with Mr. Andrew Holness, the Prime Minister of Jamaica during the G20 Summit in Johannesburg. India and Jamaica are bound by a friendship shaped by history and enriched by cultural linkages. Our partnership continues to grow with a deep commitment to collective progress."