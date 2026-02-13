World Radio Day: PM Modi lauds radio as reliable voice of the masses

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted the significance of radio on World Radio Day, calling it a trusted medium that delivers timely information, amplifies talent, and encourages creativity.

He also reminded citizens to share their inputs for the next edition of his Mann Ki Baat programme on February 22 (Sunday).



"World Radio Day is about celebrating a medium that is a trusted voice for people, be it in remote villages or bustling cities. For years, the radio has delivered timely information, amplified talent and encouraged creativity. This is a day to acknowledge the efforts of all those associated with this medium," PM Modi posted on X.