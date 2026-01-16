PM Modi celebrates 10 years of 'Startup India' movement, hails decade of innovation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today celebrated a historic milestone as the Startup India Movement marked its tenth anniversary.

On National Startup Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated all the stakeholders associated with India's Startup industry.



Posting on his social media account, he wrote, "Today is special because we mark a decade since the launch of Startup India. This day is about celebrating the courage, spirit of innovation and entrepreneurial zeal of our people, especially our youth, who have powered India's rise in the global Startup ecosystem."



PM Modi also spoke about India's commitments to strengthen India's startups ecosystem by working with all the stakeholders involved.

Talking about the reforms, he said, "The Reform Express that India has embarked on has created a very conducive atmosphere for StartUps to venture into areas previously unthinkable, be it space, defence and more."

He also spoke about how Indian startups are contributing to the success of Atmanirbhar Bharat by Indian youth taking risks and becoming problem solvers.