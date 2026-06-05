Modi welcomes AirTrunk's $30 billion investment push

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded hyperscale data centre specialist AirTrunk for its announcement to invest nearly Rs 3 lakh crore (USD 30 billion) in India to develop 5 gigawatts (GW) of data centre capacity, which will be among the country's largest proposed investments in the digital infrastructure ecosystem.



PM Modi shared the information via social media, noting that "India's digital infrastructure journey is gathering remarkable momentum."

"AirTrunk has announced plans to invest around Rs. 3 lakh crore ($30 billion) in India, and develop 5 GW of data centre capacity. This is among the largest proposed investments in the country's digital infrastructure ecosystem," he said.



PM Modi further added that such investments will boost India's position as a global hub for cloud computing and artificial intelligence, creating employment opportunities.

"Such investments will strengthen India's position as a global hub for cloud computing and AI, while generating employment opportunities, supporting local supply chains and accelerating innovation-led growth. It is clear that the future of the world's digital economy is increasingly being shaped in India!," the Prime Minister said.