PM Modi celebrates Statehood Day of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended warm wishes to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on the occasion of Statehood Day.



Prime Minister hailed the spirited and industrious citizens of the Arunachal Pradresh who played a key role in strengthening the nation's progress the nation's progress

"Warm wishes to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on the occasion of their Statehood Day. Blessed with majestic landscapes and an extraordinary cultural diversity, Arunachal Pradesh stands as a shining example of harmony between tradition and nature. Its spirited and industrious citizens play a vital role in strengthening the nation's progress. At the same time, the state's diverse tribal ethos adds immense richness to our nation. May the state continue to scale new heights of development in the times to come," PM Modi said.



Prime Ministed Narendra Modi also greeted the people of Mizoram on the occasion of their Statehood Day today.