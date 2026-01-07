German Chancellor Merz to Visit Sabarmati Ashram with PM Modi During Kite Festival

New Delhi : German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, along with Prime Minister Modi, will visit the iconic Sabarmati Ashram and participate in the International Kite Festival at the riverfront there during his two-day visit to India beginning January 12, sources said on Tuesday.

The visit is aimed at strengthening defence cooperation between the two countries, they said. This will be Chancellor Merz's first official visit to India and his inaugural trip to Asia since taking office.

Sources told PTI that the two leaders will pay homage at Sabarmati Ashram on Monday morning. They will then join the ongoing Uttarayan celebrations by participating in the Kite Festival at the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad.