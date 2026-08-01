PM Modi forgives youth over Jantar Mantar abuse, urges society to guide 'misguided' children

“That is the very essence of childhood,” he remarked. He expressed full understanding of the outrage in society and the sense of cultural shock over how young girls could use such language.

Calling the youngsters “misguided,” PM Modi stressed that the need of the hour was to embrace them and show them the right path. “It is our duty to guide them. Punishing them, dragging them through court proceedings, or harassing them in society will not change the situation,” he said.

The Prime Minister made it clear that he wished to forgive them and hoped society would accept this sentiment, adding that he held only one feeling in his heart.