Modi, Finland President eye doubling trade by 2030

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finland President Alexander Stubb have called on the business communities of both countries to tap the opportunities created by the landmark India-EU Free Trade Agreement, with the two leaders setting an ambitious goal of doubling the current value of bilateral trade by 2030.



PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with the Finnish President at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Thursday.



During discussions, the two leaders highlighted the growing economic engagement between the countries and underlined the importance of enhanced collaboration in trade, technology and investment.