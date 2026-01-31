PM Modi hails locals as Patna Bird Sanctuary and Chhari-Dhand join Ramsar list

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday welcomed the inclusion of Patna Bird Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh's Etah and Chhari-Dhand in Gujarat as Ramsar sites. These are wetlands deemed to be of "international importance" under the Ramsar Convention. Ramsar Convention on Wetlands is an international treaty for the conservation and sustainable use of Ramsar sites (wetlands)

PM Modi hailed the recognition as a milestone in India's efforts to protect wetlands and safeguard biodiversity.



Patna Bird Sanctuary in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, and Chhari-Dhand in Kutch, Gujarat, have been added to the Ramsar sites list. These wetlands provide a sanctuary for hundreds of migratory and resident bird species, and are also home to chinkara, wolves, caracal, desert cats, desert foxes, and several endangered species.



In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Delighted that the Patna Bird Sanctuary in Etah (Uttar Pradesh) and Chhari-Dhand in Kutch (Gujarat) are Ramsar sites. Congratulations to the local population there as well as all those passionate about wetland conservation."

