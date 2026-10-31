PM Modi praises ISRO scientists for NVS-03 satellite launch

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the scientists and engineers of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the successful launch of the GSLV-F18 rocket carrying the next-generation navigation satellite NVS-03, saying the mission would strengthen India's indigenous satellite navigation system, NavIC, and advance the country's pursuit of self-reliance in critical technologies.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister highlighted the enhanced capabilities of the satellite and said it would support navigation services benefiting the people.

"Congratulations to our scientists and engineers at ISRO on the successful launch of GSLV-F18 carrying NVS-03. This mission marks an important step in strengthening NavIC, our indigenous satellite navigation system. Equipped with enhanced capabilities, NVS-03 will further our pursuit of self-reliance in critical technologies and support navigation services that benefit our people. The dedication and ingenuity of our space scientists continue to make our nation proud," Modi wrote on X.



ISRO launched its next-generation navigation satellite NVS-03 aboard the GSLV-F18 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Friday. The satellite successfully separated from the launch vehicle and was injected into its intended Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).



The satellite is the third in ISRO's next-generation navigation satellite series, envisaged to ensure continuity of navigation services under the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS).



NVS-03 carries an indigenous atomic clock along with procured atomic clocks. It also incorporates the L1 navigation signal in addition to the existing L5 and S-band signals, expanding the capabilities of NavIC. The system is designed to provide coverage over India's landmass and an area extending 1,500 kilometres beyond its geopolitical boundary.