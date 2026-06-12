PM Modi credits women as catalysts of India’s development story

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday celebrated "12 Years of Nari Shakti", emphasising the steps and initiatives taken towards strengthening women's empowerment by the government under his leadership.



In an 'X' post, PM Modi stated that it reflected the prominent role being played by women across education, healthcare, sanitation, housing, sports, science and governance. He further stressed that the efforts being made to ensure women's empowerment are deeply rooted and have helped create an environment where women can realise their full potential and contribute even more strongly to nation-building.



"Over the last 12 years, the NDA Government has worked to further women-led development. And, this is visible across sectors. From financial inclusion and entrepreneurship to education, healthcare, sanitation, housing, sports, science and governance, women are playing a prominent role across diverse sectors. The efforts of the NDA Government are rooted in dignity, opportunity and empowerment. They have helped create an environment where women can realise their full potential and contribute even more strongly to nation-building," said PM Modi.